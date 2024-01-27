Bayley, CM Punk, and more WWE stars react to former champion's heartfelt message to Sasha Banks

Former WWE star Sasha Banks celebrated her 32nd birthday today amid rumours of her future in professional wrestling and received a heartfelt message from an old friend.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022 while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo were unhappy with their booking and walked out during a taping of RAW. Banks has performed as Mercedes Moné outside of the company and many fans are hoping to see her return at the Royal Rumble.

Naomi became known as Trinity in TNA Wrestling following her departure from WWE. She reportedly wrapped up her tenure with TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill earlier this month and is rumoured to return to WWE soon.

Earlier today, Naomi took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Sasha Banks on her birthday. The former SmackDown Women's Champion noted that Moné leads with her heart and is one of a kind.

"You continue to press forward despite every struggle and lead with your heart. My friend you are one of kind a real treasure and I will walk a million miles with you always. Enjoy your bday @themercedesvarnado you deserve it.😘," she wrote.

CM Punk, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and more stars have liked the post so far, and most fans have responded with positive messages as seen in the image below.

Legendary wrestling journalist wants to see Sasha Banks return for a marquee match in WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has shared that he wants to see Sasha Banks return to the company for a potential dream match.

Jade Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling and went undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title last year. Cargill decided to leave All Elite Wrestling and made her WWE debut at Fastlane 2023 last October. The former AEW star has yet to compete in a match in the promotion, but Triple H shared after Survivor Series 2023 that she will make her in-ring debut when she is ready.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated he wants to see Sasha Banks return to WWE rather than sign elsewhere. Apter claimed that a match between Cargill and Banks would be "magnificent."

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said. [28:16 - 28:45]

The Women's Royal Rumble match will take place tomorrow night in Florida. It will be interesting to see if there are any surprise returns during the premium live event this weekend.

