3-time Champion should return to WWE after nearly two years to become Chelsea Green's new partner

WWE has booked strong champions across the board whether it is Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. However, the company hasn't been able to keep the women's tag team division steady as champions often get injured after becoming claiming the gold.

Last month, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after they defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of Monday Night RAW. However, the title reign hasn't even crossed a month and the champions are in jeopardy.

Last week, it was revealed that Sonya Deville has suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for six to nine months. The women's tag team division hasn't been able to hit it out of the park over the past few years under Vince McMahon or Triple H's regime.

It would be best if Chelsea Green gets another partner instead of relinquishing the titles. Nia Jax must return to WWE after over two years for another full-time run and become Green's new tag team partner and champion on Monday Night RAW.

Why should Nia Jax return to WWE and team up with Chelsea Green?

By the end of 2021, Nia Jax was released from the company a while after SummerSlam 2021. The former RAW Women's Champion was brutally attacked by Shayna Baszler as a way to write her off from weekly television. Jax has not signed with any company nor did she compete for any promotion.

Earlier this year, Nia Jax made a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble 2023 where she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. In the same match, Chelsea Green also made her return to the company and made an unflattering record before joining Monday Night RAW.

There are rumors that Nia Jax could possibly head back to the company for a full-time run and if so, should pair up with Chelsea Green and work in the women's tag team division which needs more stars and teams.

WWE can recreate a similar situation from the past when Chris Jericho teamed up with the Big Show after Edge was injured. Green can team up with Jax and help to rebuild the women's tag team division as the new Women's Tag Team Champions on Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Nia Jax making a return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

