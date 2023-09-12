3-time champion's WWE return may lead to a new Bloodline on RAW

Nia Jax made her return on this week's episode of WWE RAW and made it clear that she had arrived with a mission. The former women's champion took out both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley in the show's main event to send a message to the locker room.

Many fans have questioned the timing of Jax's return despite the star making her intentions clear since her relative, Jey Uso, has also recently moved over to RAW.

The Judgment Day has seemingly formed an alliance with The Bloodline. But following Jax's actions, that could soon come to an end. It could also lead to the RAW faction going up against Roman Reigns' family at Survivor Series 2023.

Nia Jax and Jey Uso could join forces on RAW since it's clear that Main Event Jey Uso is struggling with being alone after always being part of a team. The duo could form a new iteration of The Bloodline on RAW alongside a former member like Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, there have also been hints that Uso could join The Judgment Day if there are no other options.

Will The Bloodline be formed on WWE RAW?

Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE, but in his absence, Nia Jax could form her own Bloodline with Jey Uso on RAW. This might allow Jey to get a small amount of revenge on his brother.

Jax's comeback was a huge surprise to the WWE Universe. But there has to be a reason why the decision has been made for her to return to the company now, more than seven months after her appearance at Royal Rumble 2023.

Much like Rhea Ripley, Jax pushed for women to be allowed to wrestle men. Hence, the three-time champion's return could be the beginning of the female roster making more history on RAW.

