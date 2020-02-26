3-Time IC Champion reveals why Super ShowDown match is his most important since WWE return

John Morrison and The Miz could leave Super ShowDown as champions

John Morrison and his tag-team partner, The Miz will be challenging The New Day for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championship at WWE Super ShowDown. The duo became #1 contenders after beating out a host of other tag teams. Morrison made his return to WWE late last year, joining The Miz on the SmackDown brand.

Morrison's return was 8 years in the making, having left the WWE in 2011. In his time away from the WWE, Morrison wrestled for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and other promotions.

The SmackDown Tag-Team Championship match at Super ShowDown will be John Morrison's first match in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Arab News ahead of tomorrow's PPV, Morrison spoke about how important this match was for him:

I'm ridiculously excited to be in Saudi Arabia, but this is the most important match since my return to WWE.

Morrison also gave a lot credit to Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day ahead of their title match on Thursday:

Kofi and Big E (The New Day) are no joke. They are individually talented and together they are very dangerous. For The Miz and I to beat them requires 100 percent focus and for us to be on top of our game. That's what I'm planning on doing.

Can John Morrison and The Miz win the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships at WWE Super ShowDown?