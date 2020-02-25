5 WWE Super ShowDown rumors fans need to know: Legendary 7-time world champion returns, top storyline to end, big title change?

WWE Super ShowDown could feature an appearance by The Undertaker

WWE Super ShowDown will be the fifth event the company has done in Saudi Arabia. The card looks pretty stacked and will have two massive world title matches.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Ricochet while The Fiend will be defending his Universal Championship against Goldberg.

Bayley will also be defending the SmackDown women's Championship against Naomi, in the first women's title match to be held in the country. We also have Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defending the RAW Tag-Team titles against the Street Profits. The Undertaker could also be at Super ShowDown according to reports.

Let's take a look at all the latest rumors regarding WWE Super ShowDown ahead of Thursday night's show.

#5 The Undertaker could be at Super ShowDown to set up WrestleMania match

The Undertaker could make an appearance at WWE Super ShowDown

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had a big possible revelation regarding WWE's Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this Thursday. According to Meltzer, one legendary Superstar who looks set to be at Super ShowDown is none other than 7-time WWE Champion The Undertaker.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that the Deadman will be flying out to Saudi Arabia with the WWE crew. Although the Deadman is not in a match at Super ShowDown, earlier reports suggested The Undertaker could be scheduled to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Styles will be a part of the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet match. If Undertaker does make an appearance in Saudi Arabia, it could be a way to set up his match with Styles at Mania. We could see Undertaker coming out and taking out Styles during his match as a way to get the feud started.

