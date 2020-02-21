6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion reveals advice Vince McMahon gave him about chair shots

ECW and WWE legend Rob Van Dam was recently a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast. Van Dam discussed his time and WWE and also explained that he often didn't put his hands up for chair shots.

Van Dam went on to recall some advice Vince McMahon gave him soon after he signed with the WWE:

And, by the way, when I first got to WWE, one time I was coming through gorilla [position] and Vince McMahon said, 'when you take those chair shots,' he said, 'you put your hands up.' And I was like, 'naw, that's cool. That's for everybody else, Vince.' He said, 'no, you listen to me! You put your hands up.' I go, 'but I do this all the time.' He goes, and this is the only time he said anything remotely like this, he goes, 'now listen, I'm your father! I'm telling you to put your hands up.' H/T: WINC

Van Dam went on to explain what effect Vince's words had on him and how it made him think differently about chair shots afterward:

It finally got through and I was like, 'alright, he's the boss. He's paying me to put my hands up. I think I can do that.' And that was probably after I had been there, went through the Hardcore title era and the ECW era. I might have been there a minute, but I'm just saying, he did say that, Vince, in his defense, like, right off the bat, but I was stubborn. But it did effect me though.I don't know if I did it every time afterwards, bu t I remember thinking I probably should. H/T: WINC

You can check out The Steve Austin Show HERE.