Reason why two former WWE Superstars were backstage at AEW Dynamite this week

DDP and Austin Aries were spotted

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place from Atlanta, GA. Before the show went on air, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Austin Aries and WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page were spotted at the venue. This led to speculation that Aries could be signing with All Elite Wrestling but that is not the case.

According to Bodyslam.net, Aries and Diamond Dallas Page were backstage to try and convince the company to buy into a new stem cell treatment venture they have started. A number of wrestlers have recently undergone the treatment and have benefitted from it, like Kevin Nash and Rey Mysterio. Mysterio looks to be in great shape since he underwent stem cell treatment in 2019, and has been impressive since his return to the WWE.

Another former WWE Superstar was also spotted during the show. 27-time WWE Hardcore Champion Raven was spotted sitting amongst the audience during the tag-team battle royale on Dynamite last night. When SCU member Scorpio Sky attacked Stu Grayson over the barricade, fans spotted Raven sitting in the audience. You can check you the photo below:

Raven during AEW Dynamite (Photo Credit: WrestlingNewsCo)