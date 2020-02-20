AEW Dynamite Results: Cody almost gets destroyed inside a steel cage, huge title match

Cody faced Wardlow in AEW's first steel cage match

Tonight's historic episode of Dynamite saw Cody face Wardlow in the first-ever steel cage match in AEW history. We also saw Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend the tag-team titles as well as a massive tag-team battle royale match.

Tag-Team Battle Royale (winners face the Tag-Team Champions at Revolution)

The teams were at ringside as the show began and rushed inside to start the show. Only Proud and Powerful and John Silver and Alex Reynolds didn't enter at this point. Jack Evans headed to the top rope early and landed on a sea of bodies who promptly threw out the TH2 member, eliminating him.

T-Hawk was the next man eliminated, taken out by Private Party. Silver and Reynolds chose this moment to storm the ring. The Dark Order spokesman appeared at ringside and addressed SCU, creating a distraction leading to Reynolds and Silver eliminating Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

Trent and CIMA traded chops as Santana and Ortiz finally entered. After Luchasaurus eliminated CIMA. Nick Jackson looked in great touch in the early stages of the match. However, he was blindsided and eliminated by The Butcher. The Butcher and Luchasaus then squared off in the middle of the ring to a big pop.

Both men traded strikes as Santana eliminated Marc Quen. Santana and Ortiz then double-teamed his partner Isiah Kassidy and eliminated him too. Moments after this, Luchasaurus eliminated Angelico. Sammy Guevara intervened from ringside after this, pulling Jungle Boy's foot and eliminating him.

The Butcher and The Blade then blindsided Trent and Chuckie T, eliminating Chuck. Trent and Matt then eliminated The Blade before they unloaded on Santana, Ortiz and The Butcher.

It looked like Trent would get eliminated but Orange Cassidy appeared out of nowhere to save him. The Bunny then hit Cassidy with a low blow before The Butcher eliminated Trent. Matt Jackson then eliminated The Butcher with a Spear through the ropes while the Butcher was on the apron.

Against all odds, Jackson also eliminated Santana and Ortiz to win the match.

The Young Bucks win

