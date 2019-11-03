WWE News: Superstars react after getting home from Saudi Arabia

WWE Superstars are finally back home following WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

As reported yesterday, several WWE Superstars were delayed flying out of Saudi Arabia following the Crown Jewel event. WWE have reported that the delay was due to travel issues. However, the WWE crew and Superstars are now finally back home after Crown Jewel and several have commented on social media.

WWE Superstars react after returning home from Crown Jewel

Following the Crown Jewel event, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel were delayed in Saudi Arabia. Vince McMahon and several other notable names including Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were said to have left on earlier chartered flights.

Several WWE Superstars, including Luke Harper, Kofi Kingston and Zack Ryder, posted updates on social media after finally returning home from Crown Jewel.

Made it back safe to the USA. Thanks for all the prayers. — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 2, 2019

Finally home 🇨🇦........ what a week😰 — Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) November 2, 2019

Back in the states. What a day...🙃 — KOFI (@TrueKofi) November 2, 2019

Not home yet.... But in the states!! Oh baby — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) November 2, 2019

FLIGHT FOREVER👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽FLIGHT FOREVER👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 2, 2019

WWE's statement on Superstars returning home from Crown Jewel

We can now confirm that all WWE Superstars and personnel returned home last night. WWE's official website confirmed this, stating that the reason behind the delay was travel issues. Here's a part of what WWE's statement on the delay said:

"More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours.

"With SmackDown emanating live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter did not land until after the live broadcast on FOX."

