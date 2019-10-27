5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: CM Punk's move to FOX is off, Brock Lesnar update, Popular Superstar's in-ring career over?

Brock Lesnar looks set to remain the WWE Champion for the near future

The past week has been laden with rumors emanating from the WWE. This edition of the Rumor Round-Up is loaded and we have everything from Drew McIntyre's upcoming push to the latest on CM Punk's move to FOX possibly falling apart.

We also have a distressing update regarding a serious injury suffered by a WWE Superstar who could be out of action for at least a year, if not more. Also in this edition, we take a look at WWE Crown Jewel, Cain Velasquez's contract status, as well as how long Brock Lesnar could possibly hold on to the WWE Championship.

#5 Hope is true: Roman Reigns' injury isn't serious

Roman Reigns picked up a minor injury during WWE's tour of Australia

Despite being somewhat of a polarizing figure amongst WWE fans, Roman Reigns is still one of the biggest stars of the current generation and a vital part of the WWE roster. Reigns was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft earlier this month and looks set to feud with King Corbin in the coming months (more on that later).

We received reports earlier this week that Roman Reigns picked up an injury during the WWE's tour of Australia. Although it looks like the report is true, it seems that Reigns' injury isn't serious and he will not be missing any time from the ring which is great news for both WWE and the majority of its fans.

With SmackDown on FOX having some early trouble with respect to maintaining their ratings, WWE need all the star power they can muster.

