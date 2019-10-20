5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Big sign that CM Punk will return to WWE, Goldberg to be on RAW soon?

Could CM Punk and Goldberg be back in WWE soon?

The wrestling rumor mill has been on overdrive this week. It's time once again to look back at the last week and revisit what we've heard from the rumor mill. As usual, we'll break the rumors up into those we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

We've had a ton of rumors this week including CM Punk and Goldberg's respective returns to WWE. We also have a story regarding Cain Velasquez's WWE run as well as Mr. McMahon's reaction to the finish of WWE Hell In A Cell.

#5 Hope is true: The Undertaker will not be wrestling at WWE Crown Jewel

It looks like The Undertaker will not be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

WWE Crown Jewel takes place later this month from Saudi Arabia. One WWE legend who was initially advertised to appear on the show was The Undertaker. Along with being on initial advertisements for the show, he was also scheduled to appear at Crown Jewel. However, it now looks like The Deadman will not be a part of the Crown Jewel event according to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This follows the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The Deadman was heavily advertised to appear on the premiere in the run up to the show but on the night, was nowhere to be found. Taker himself came out later and informed fans that WWE had told him that he wasn’t needed.

Why do we hope that The Undertaker will not appear at Crown Jewel? We’d rather WWE put him in an actual match with a build instead of a one-off appearance in Saudi Arabia.

