30 WWE Superstars who went undrafted on RAW and SmackDown

The Usos and Cesaro went undrafted

The 2019 WWE Draft is finally over and the new format turned out to be a little disappointing for most fans. A number of Superstars also went undrafted on SmackDown and then RAW last night. Here are some of the Superstars who went undrafted, some because they are out injured and some were just overlooked.

In this article, we will talk about all of those active Superstars who do not have an assigned brand at the end of the WWE Draft 2019.

#30 Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis asked for his release after he went undrafted

After being humiliated on RAW for weeks, Mike Kanellis was also left out of the WWE Draft. This prompted Kanellis to ask for his release from the company and then posted a statement on Twitter:

#29 Lana

Lana

While Lana technically went undrafted on the last night on the WWE Draft, it’s almost certain that she will join Bobby Lashley on RAW. Lana has more or less transitioned away from the ring this year and is currently acting as Bobby Lashley’s manager and romantic interest. Her real-life husband Rusev is also on the red brand which would mean that a move to Friday Night SmackDown would be totally pointless.

#28 and 27 Primo and Epico - The Colons

The Colons

Despite officially being on the SmackDown brand, I can’t even remember the last time I saw The Colons wrestle in WWE. Their last appearance was a dark match ahead of a SmackDown taping in February and they have been wrestling down in Puerto Rico since then in their father’s promotion, World Wrestling Council.

The Colons will probably remain officially on the SmackDown roster.

#26 and 25 The Ascension

The Ascension

Another tag team we haven’t seen on television recently are The Ascension. Things haven’t gone well for Konnor and Viktor on the main-roster. Although officially on the RAW roster, they have barely appeared on television this year. They are another team that will probably just remain on the same brand as they were, without WWE even acknowledging it.

