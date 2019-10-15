WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals truth about controversial Hell In A Cell finish

Seth Rollins replied to a fan on Twitter to explain the HIAC finish

The main event of WWE Hell In A Cell saw Seth Rollins defend the WWE Universal Championship against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The match, which was inside the Cell, inexplicably ended in a ref stoppage which drew criticism from both fans and former Superstars like X-Pac.

Seth Rollins explains exactly why Hell In A Cell main event was stopped

WWE recently announced another Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend at WWE Crown Jewel, which will be a Falls Count Anywhere match. A fan on Twitter commented about the match and and wondered whether even this match would end in a DQ.

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took it upon himself to explain to the fan that it was actually a ref stoppoage. Rollins went on to explain the apparently when the body of a Superstar is immobile it was upon the referee to stop the match.

Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn’t moving, the official has to make the right call. https://t.co/EBFI9pNpJE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

Seth Rollins stays on RAW during the WWE Draft but gets booed in dark main event

The WWE Draft ended ast night on RAW and Universal Champion Seth Rollins remained on the red brand unlike his arch nemesis Bray Wyatt, who is going to be on Friday nights.

Seth Rollins also faced Bray Wyatt in the dark match after RAW went off the air, after burning down the Firefly Fun House on RAW. This match also ended in a DQ and fans were not happy.

Wyatt was DQ-d after he applied the Mandible Claw the referee. Rollins was booed when he was in the ring after the match. We don't yet know what WWE's plans for Rollins are but the recent booking is slowly turning him heel in the eyes of fans.

