8 WWE Superstars you forgot were once a double champion

We've already seen two Superstars become double champions in WWE in recent years with Becky Lynch holding the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships after WrestleMania, while Seth Rollins briefly held both the RAW Tag-Team title as well as the WWE Universal Championship.

This got us thinking about some of the double champions we've seen in WWE in the past. There were some we'd forgotten about and some we couldn't believe ever happened.

This article takes a look at eight superstars who held more than one title at the same time.

#8 D’Lo Brown

D'Lo Brown with Debra

We start off our list with one of the stalwarts of the Attitude Era, D’Lo Brown. D’Lo was a constant feature during the later ‘90s and early 2000s in the midcard and won a number of titles along the way.

At the Fully Loaded PPV in 1999, D’Lo challenged Mideon for the WWE European Championship. He won the match but things were soon going to get even better for him. On the RAW after, Brown challenged Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett in a title for title match. Brown overcame the odds to become a double champion for the first and only time in his WWE career.

Brown went on to defend both his titles against Double J at SummerSlam and the match was won by Jarrett, who went on to become a double champion as well.

#7 Jeff Jarrett

Double J chose not to be a double champion

As we mentioned above, Double J became a double champion after beating D’Lo Brown at SummerSlam 1999. Jarrett won the match after D’Lo's former tag-team partner Mark Henry turned on him and hit him with a guitar.

However, unlike D’Lo, Jarrett wasn’t interested in defending two titles at once. Instead, as a sign of thanks, he gave the European Championship to Mark Henry.

Check out the video of the SummerSlam 1999 title match between D’Lo Brown and Jeff Jarrett below:

