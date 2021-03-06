10 Times Vince McMahon lost his cool after a WWE Superstar broke script

As you know, the WWE is not a legitimate wrestling contest but a pure entertainment based theater. The storylines, the shows and matches are choreographed and scripted to make it watchable for the WWE universe.

If there is one rule you learn in this company, it is to never cross the boss. Some wrestlers unfortunately had to learn this the hard way.

Vince McMahon can sometimes be a difficult person to work under because of his many eccentricities. He is also very particular in the way he likes things done. Many a WWE superstar has faced Vince McMahon's wrath over the years for going off-script.

Here are 10 incidents which made Vince lose his cool.

#10 Backstage after Jericho vs Owens

Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon backstage at WrestleMania 33

The main card of WrestleMania 33 started off with the United States title match between Chris Jericho and former best friend Kevin Owens. This was the final chapter in the storyline between the two, the turn from KO coming during the Festival of Friendship in Vegas.

Although the match wasn’t an instant classic, almost anyone watching could attest that at the very least it was enjoyable. One person who did not feel the same way was Vince McMahon who was livid backstage.

Both Chris Jericho and KO were surprised that Vince felt this way and you can check out Jericho giving his thoughts on the incident below:

#9 Perry Saturn and the Mike Bell incident

WWE management couldn't trust Perry Saturn after the Mike Bell incident

Perry Saturn came into WWE along with Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko. He was the least successful of The Radicalz and a big part of that was the Mike Bell incident which caused Vince to mistrust Saturn.

Saturn faced local enhancement talent Mike Bell in an episode of WWE Jakked in 2001. Bell botched a snapmare early in the match and Saturn just snapped. He beat the living hell out of Bell and even dropped him on the top of his head.

Bell luckily escaped any serious injury and didn’t sue the WWE but Vince was livid regardless, and understandably so.

Saturn's actions did not go unpunished. From a tough brawler persona, he was repackaged into a gimmick that underwent head trauma and fell in love with a mop. Even though this gimmick went over well with the fans, Saturn would never reach the heights his counterparts did and will always be remembered for playing this silly gimmick.

