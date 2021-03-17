6 Forgotten WWE Superstars from the Ruthless Aggression Era you don't remember

The Ruthless Aggression Era may not be as fondly remembered as the Attitude Era but make no mistake, WWE were still at the top of their game during this period. From the first brand split to Evolution and the SmackDown Six, the Ruthless Aggression Era gave us memorable moments and created new stars.

Along with these new stars, however, there were a number of Superstars who were only on WWE television for a short time before fading out of the limelight as quickly as they had been thrust into it. This could be due to their lack of talent or their inability to match up with the star power that was on display during that period.

This article takes a look at some of those forgotten Superstars who most fans may not remember.

#6: Luther Reigns

Luther Reigns quit pro wrestling soon after leaving the WWE

We start off our list with Luther Reigns. Despite being portrayed as a monster, it just didn’t work out for him in the end. He debuted in 2004 as Kurt Angle’s bodyguard. The duo were soon joined by Mark Jindrak, who appears later on the list, but the faction was short lived.

After the end of the faction with Angle, Luther Reigns fell down the card. Reigns ended up getting fed up with his position and with creative having nothing for him and asked for his release in May 2005, just about a year into his main roster run. He retired from the ring soon after leaving the WWE.

Luthor did most of Kurt Angle's dirty work in the ring and was unable to move out of the Olympic gold medallist's shadow. Despite having decent matches with the likes of The Undertaker and Big Show, he was unable to hold his own as a singles competitor.

#5: Braden Walker

Braden Walker was only in WWE for a few months before being let go

Chris Harris made a name for a name for himself in TNA as one half of America’s Most Wanted alongside James Storm. When he time he signed for WWE in 2008 there was considerable excitement but he was out of shape at the time of his debut and it showed. He lost his debut dark match against Shelton Benjamin. In July he made his televised debut on ECW and pinned Armando Estrada.

Walker only wrestled one more match during his WWE career against James Curtis before being released from his contract in August.

