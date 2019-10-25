WWE Rumors: More current Superstars reportedly planning jump to AEW

Vince McMahon

The wrestling world has most certainly undergone major tectonic changes ever since the All Elite Wrestling promotion began. For the first time in a long time, WWE is facing a credible threat from another company in terms of the contracts being offered to its Superstars.

Former WWE Superstars such as Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), PAC (Neville), Sean Spears (Tye Dillinger) and most importantly, Cody Rhodes, are all already part of All Elite Wrestling. There have been rumblings that more WWE Superstars are showing interest in joining AEW. However, WWE has not granted a release to any Superstar, including Luke Harper and The Revival, who have asked for their release on several different occasions.

A recent report by WrestlingNews.co has stated that more Superstars are hoping to join AEW, once their WWE contracts expire. The general belief is that with so many Superstars on the roster, many do not feel as if they are being given a fair chance to shine.

One unnamed WWE Superstar has also revealed that Vince McMahon might be the reason behind this sentiment:

"Let’s just state the obvious, Vince is still in charge and nothing will change until he steps down and that might not happen for another 10 years or more. A lot of guys realize this and some will take the money, but some guys have a lot of money saved up and that AEW schedule looks really good.”

I don’t know how many of us watch AEW, but I know a few guys and girls here that watch the show every week. You can’t deny that their shows are great.

An unnamed WWE Superstar also reported that several wrestlers had been promised bigger pushes if they re-signed with the company, only to have those promises broken once they did.

The general belief is that AEW has a lighter work schedule as compared to WWE, and Superstars get more time to spend time with their families.

