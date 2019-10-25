Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: Former IC Champion's heartbreaking message; AJ Styles and another top WWE Superstar get a major offer - 24th October 2019

Shiven Sachdeva

AJ Styles/Tessa Blanchard

Welcome to another edition of the Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories chronicling the Impact Wrestling roster.

With a very successful Bound For Glory PPV behind and a new era starting on AXStv for Impact Wrestling, there is an undeniable new excitement and energy in the product. Let us go ahead and take a look at the 5 most interesting stories from The Impact Zone this week:

#5 Ken Shamrock sends a heartfelt message

The Most Dangerous Man On Earth made a remarkable return to in-ring action at Impact Wrestling's recent PPV - Bound For Glory. Ken Shamrock took on Moose who he had been engaged in a war of words for quite some time.

While the match in itself was far from spectacular, the 55-year-old Shamrock's performance was praised by fans. The match saw the former IC Champion going for high-risk maneuvers such as top rope suicide dives, which was a pleasant surprise for the viewers.

However, Shamrock was unable to best Moose and come out victorious in his return match. The former NWA Champion took to Twitter and sent out a message, which was possibly targeted towards all the 'critics' of his match.

Thank you to the fans for your support. I gave it my all tonight but it just wasn’t enough.I don’t know what comes next — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 21, 2019

#4 Kylie Rae returns to Instagram

Kylie Rae, who recently made her debut for Impact Wrestling and even competed at the BFG event, is now back on Instagram after a long hiatus.

The former AEW star had gone off Instagram in August after her request for a release from the company was granted to her. Rae has been a great addition to an already bustling Knockouts division in Impact, and it will be interesting to see what Impact will have in store for her.

Here is the latest message Kylie Rae had for Impact! on her Instagram:

"'Strength made perfect in weakness'. Thank you Impact Wrestling"

