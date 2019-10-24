WWE Rumors: Major long-term feud planned for Roman Reigns against former US Champion

Roman Reigns

With the WWE draft concluded, the rosters for RAW and SmackDown have finally been set. and the de facto face of the SmackDown roster will be The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. While Reigns has taken a back seat for quite some time being involved in mid-card feuds and staying away from the Championship picture, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the former WWE Champion will soon find himself back in the main event.

However, as per recent reports, Reigns' next major feud is going to be against the current King of WWE - Baron Corbin. The former US Champion, who goes by King Corbin ever since he won the prestigious King of the Ring tournament has long been a backstage favorite of the WWE management, and him going up against the Top Dog in WWE would certainly be a major push for the young Superstar.

The Big Dog vs The King

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

As you’d expect from what we’ve seen on-screen and future house show bookings, it looks like Roman Reigns and King Corbin will be working a program together for the next couple months.

Corbin and Reigns clashed with each other last week on SmackDown albeit in a tag team match, when Reigns teamed with Daniel Bryan to take on the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin.

King Corbin is undoubtedly one of the most hated heels on the roster and a feud with Roman Reigns will not just be beneficial for him only, but The Big Dog as well - who will solidify himself as the top babyface in the company.

While there have been some rumors regarding Reigns entering the WWE Championship picture sooner than later, it looks like the former Universal Champion will be more focused on disrupting the reign of the new King of the Ring in the near future.

