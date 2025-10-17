3-time Universal Champion to return as CM Punk’s new opponent at WWE SNME? Exploring the possibility 

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw CM Punk earn himself a World Heavyweight Championship match, possibly at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. However, it is now likely that he will face a different opponent at the upcoming event instead of Seth Rollins.The Second City Saint defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat Match to emerge as the number-one contender for Rollins' world title. However, after the high-stakes main event, The Vision came out and attacked the exhausted babyfaces before betraying their leader, Seth Freakin Rollins, to close the show.Given the recent reports and speculations surrounding the World Heavyweight Champion being injured, he might be compelled to vacate the title if the rumors are proven to be true. If this happens, the company might plan for Brock Lesnar to return and face The Best in the World for the vacant championship at SNME XLI.The Beast Incarnate made his return at SummerSlam after nearly two years of hiatus, and took down an exhausted John Cena shortly after Cena dropped back the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event.The three-time WWE Universal Champion later made another appearance on SmackDown, attacking Sami Zayn and The Franchise Player, who Zayn issued an open challenge for the United States Championship. This finally set the stage for his long-anticipated showdown against Cena at Wrestlepalooza.However, he has not made another appearance on WWE television since defeating John Cena in Indianapolis. The company might now plan for Lesnar's return to possibly book him against CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming event.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed. Additionally, Seth Rollins' injury hasn't been confirmed yet.CM Punk can't afford to lose at Saturday Night's Main Event XLIIf the above scenario plays out, CM Punk can't afford to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to Brock Lesnar at SNME XLI.The Second City Saint has been on a mission to become a champion since his return to WWE. However, his progress has seemingly been obstructed by Seth Rollins, who has vowed never to allow Punk to lift any title in the company.Having finally gotten another opportunity to win a world title, many now believe that the creative team shouldn't book CM Punk to lose again, as it could diminish his standing as a serious contender.That said, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for the veteran in the wake of the World Heavyweight Championship picture.