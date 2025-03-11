3-time Universal Champion to return to WWE as a heel and retire Goldberg this year? Exploring potential hint

In his WWE retirement match this year, Goldberg could face a three-time Universal Champion. Last year, Da Man revealed he would be clashing in his final bout in the Stamford-based promotion and would retire.

WWE almost confirmed Gunther as his opponent at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event when the WCW legend got into a heated interaction with the Ring General. However, according to PWN reports, the plans for the match between the two are now off the table and likely will not happen. The source also revealed that the 59-year-old star is undergoing stem cell treatment to prepare for the contest.

Fans are now eager to know who Goldberg’s final opponent will be. Fans might get their answers as Da Man recently posted a tweet poking three-time Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. In a shocking turn of events, the Beast Incarnate could return as a heel and launch an attack on WCW Legend, challenging him to a career vs. career bout.

“It took 86 seconds to shock the world…. Let’s repeat the process one more time,” he wrote.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have faced each other multiple times in WWE, and arguably, no wrestler has dominated Lesnar quite like Da Man. That said, the scenario above is speculative at this point.

Former WWE Heavyweight Champion warned Goldberg after their confrontation

Gunther vs Goldberg is reportedly canceled despite being teased at 2024 Bad Blood. Last year before Crown Jewel, The Ring General reacted to his heated confrontation with Da Man and explained the situation at Bad Blood 2024.

While Speaking on La Previa in November, the Austrian revealed that Triple H told him to go to the ring and promote the newly introduced Championship. He was unaware of Da Man’s appearance in the crowd, so he had fun with the legend, which eventually triggered the former WCW Champion.

Issuing a warning, Gunther asserted that he would be happy to teach the Hall of Famer a lesson if the latter came out of retirement and stepped inside the squared circle.

With Hall of Famer’s career nearing its end, it will be interesting if Brock Lesnar emerges as his final opponent or if Triple H has someone else in store for the putting legend’s career to rest.

