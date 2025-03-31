3-time World Champion to quit WWE out of embarrassment after unfortunate incident on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Rhea Ripley is set to face IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship on WWE RAW. Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee, which makes it even more exciting. The outcome of the bout will have major WrestleMania 41 implications, as the winner will defend the title against Belair at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Nightmare lost her title in a big upset on the edition of Monday Night RAW after Elimination Chamber earlier this month, thanks to a distraction by Bianca Belair. Over the following weeks, Mami has tried to insert herself in the title match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Ripley even ruined the WrestleMania 41 contract signing between SKY and Belair. Needless to mention, tonight’s bout will be an important one.

However, if Rhea Ripley loses the championship rematch by focusing too much on The EST of WWE, she will likely lose the final chance to get her spot at WrestleMania 41. If that does indeed happen, then the three-time former World Champion could quit the Stamford-based promotion in embarrassment and disappear for some time.

The former RAW Women's Champion could then shockingly return at WrestleMania 41 and cost Bianca Belair the match against IYO SKY, taking her revenge on The EST of WWE to lay the foundation for their heated feud post-'Mania. The two could engage in a long-term feud, and it could also be a perfect scenario for Belair to turn heel.

That said, the proposed angle above is mere speculation for now, and only time will tell what happens next in the current storyline.

Wrestling veteran predicts Rhea Ripley will lose on RAW due to former WWE Champion

Fans are eagerly awaiting the title rematch between IYO SKY and The Nightmare on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Universe has been suggesting different scenarios around the potential outcome of the bout and how it would craft the storyline for The Show of Shows.

While speaking of his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling legend Jim Cornette predicted former two-time Women's Champion Bianca Belair might cost Rhea Ripley her bout against SKY on the red brand.

"Some way or another, I bet you that Bianca is gonna cost the title with IYO next week," Cornette said.

With WrestleMania 41 merely days away, it will be interesting to see if Ripley gets her title back or if the Triple H-led creative team has something special in store for the fans before The Showcase of the Immortals.

