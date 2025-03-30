5'7" major WWE Superstar will cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Title match on RAW, says veteran

Rhea Ripley will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE RAW. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently predicted a 5'7" WWE Superstar will cost The Eradicator the match.

Ripley lost her World Title to SKY on the RAW after Elimination Chamber thanks to a distraction by Bianca Belair. The Women's Elimination Chamber was ringside for the bout. Over the next few weeks, The Eradicator insisted on inserting herself in the title picture. Although she signed her name on the contract of the WrestleMania match between The EST and The Genius of the SKY, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that it meant nothing.

However, he agreed to give the former Judgment Day member a title rematch against the Damage CTRL star on this Monday's RAW. Meanwhile, Pearce appointed Belair as the Special Guest Referee for the match.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette speculated that The EST would cost Ripley the title match on the upcoming edition of the red show:

"Some way or another, I bet you that Bianca is gonna cost the title with IYO next week," he said. [From 23:19 to 23:25]

Check out the video below:

Jim Cornette thinks Bianca Belair will turn heel after WWE WrestleMania 41

On his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette predicted that Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley would enter a feud over the Women's World Championship or a shot at the title coming out of the rumored Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran speculated that The EST would be the heel in the potential feud:

"I'm pretty sure at this point that some way or another, Rhea and Bianca are coming out of this thing feuding for the title or even a chance at the title if they don't take it from IYO at WrestleMania. But Bianca is gonna be the heel," he said.

WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg also believes Belair would turn into a villain after The Show of Shows and would reunite with her former tag team partner, Naomi. It would be interesting to see if that happens.

