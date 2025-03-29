Massive prediction about Bianca Belair's future after title match at WrestleMania made by veteran

Bianca Belair will fight for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently made a massive prediction about The EST's future after the Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley surprisingly lost the Women's World Title to IYO SKY on RAW a few weeks ago after getting distracted by the Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair. The Eradicator has since insisted on inserting herself in the title picture. Although she signed her name on the WrestleMania title match's contract, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that it meant nothing. However, he agreed to give Ripley her title rematch against SKY on this Monday's RAW, with Belair serving as Special Guest Referee.

With many still believing the storyline would lead to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania, Cornette predicted on his Drive Thru podcast that Belair would turn heel coming out of the Showcasae of the Immortals. He suggested The EST would then feud with Ripley over the title or a shot at the championship, depending on the result of the title match at the Show of Shows:

"I'm pretty sure at this point that some way or another, Rhea and Bianca are coming out of this thing feuding for the title or even a chance at the title if they don't take it from IYO at WrestleMania. But Bianca is gonna be the heel," he said. [3:16 - 3:38]

WWE analyst also thinks Bianca Belair will turn heel after WrestleMania

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg also discussed the ongoing Women's World Championship storyline between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair. He claimed the company should not book a Triple Threat after Adam Pearce announced the title match for this Monday's RAW, stating that it would be anti-climactic.

Meanwhile, Rosenberg predicted that The EST would turn heel after WrestleMania and reunite with her former partner, Naomi:

"My thought is, like, by the time we get to Backlash, SummerSlam, whatever it is, there's gonna be a time where I think heel Bianca with heel Naomi walking behind her is like the thing," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Belair would soon undergo a character change.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

