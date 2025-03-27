WWE can't book Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for major reason, says analyst

Many fans expected WWE to book a Triple Threat match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and the Women's World Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently claimed the company cannot now book that square-off after announcing a title match between The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky this Monday.

Ad

After Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month, she seemingly distracted Ripley, costing her the Women's World Championship against SKY on the first RAW after the premium live event. Since then, the former Judgment Day member has tried to insert herself into the WrestleMania 41 title match. Last Monday, The Eradicator demanded her championship rematch against SKY. Pearce then booked the match for the upcoming RAW episode, with The EST serving as special guest referee. The winner is set to face Belair at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed the company cannot now go back to having a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania because it would be "weird" and "anti-climactic." He stated that a winner must emerge from the title match scheduled for this Monday's RAW:

"I can't believe, I'm truly shocked, they announced that they're having another match next week. I'm truly shocked. I was sure the Triple Threat was it. I thought this was done. And to me now, guys, once you announced that they're having yet again another match, you can't now go back to a Triple Threat yet again. Like, it was so obvious it was gonna be a Triple Threat that to then swerve us again and go back to a Triple Threat would be so weird to me and anti-climactic. They have to have a winner next week and that's it," he said. [20:07 - 20:37]

Ad

Ad

Peter Rosenberg thinks Bianca Belair will turn heel after WWE WrestleMania 41

On the same episode of Cheap Heat, Peter Rosenberg disclosed that he believes WWE planned to turn Bianca Belair heel. However, the company postponed the move because of John Cena's heel turn.

Meanwhile, the former WWE 24/7 Champion predicted that The EST would become a villain after WrestleMania 41 and reunite with Naomi.

Ad

"My thought is, like, by the time we get to Backlash, SummerSlam, whatever it is, there's gonna be a time where I think heel Bianca with heel Naomi walking behind her is like the thing," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see who Bianca Belair finally challenges for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback