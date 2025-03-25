Bianca Belair sets the record straight ahead of major WWE title match

Bianca Belair sent an interesting message on social media today ahead of a major title match next week on WWE RAW. The EST won the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month and will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Belair will be the special guest referee for the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley next Monday on RAW. The veteran took to Instagram today to comment on being made the special guest referee for next week's title match and noted that she was excited to finally learn who her WrestleMania opponent will be.

"After winning #EliminationChamber, my Road to #WrESTleMania has been quite…………… eventful… been just trying to get to Mania but somehow Ive ended up as a Special Guest Ref along the way. But I’m ready to count to 1-2-3 and FINALLY see who I will be facing! If you earn it. You deserve it. I 👏🏾SAID👏🏾WHAT👏🏾I👏🏾SAID👏🏾 Official like a Referee with a whistle! IYO vs RHEA NEXT MONDAY," she wrote.

Bianca Belair was in a tag team with Naomi until the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month. Naomi was revealed to be Jade Cargill's attacker, and the former AEW star attacked the veteran at Elimination Chamber 2025. Naomi got a measure of revenge by attacking Cargill this past Friday night on SmackDown following her loss to Liv Morgan.

Vince Russo claims Bianca Belair might be the best athlete in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently praised Bianca Belair and suggested that she might be the best athlete in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo complimented Belair and noted that she was a blue-chip athlete. The legend added that the former champion's promos are better when she does them as herself rather than in character.

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great," said Russo.

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who will win next week's title match and battle Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41.

