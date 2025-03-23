Jade Cargill sends bold message after first pinfall loss on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a message after her first singles loss on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Storm also referenced Naomi's betrayal in her post.

Ad

For those unaware, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were blamed by Naomi and Bianca Belair for attacking Jade Cargill. At this year's Elimination Chamber, Cargill finally returned and took The Glow out, seemingly revealing that she was the actual attacker.

On this week's SmackDown, The Storm locked horns with Morgan after the latter complained that Cargill failed to clear her and Rodriguez's name. Many people thought the former AEW star would easily beat her opponent, given the massive difference in their stature, but the match ultimately ended in The Judgment Day star's favor after Naomi interfered to attack Jade. This was the first singles loss of Cargill's WWE career.

Ad

Trending

Jade Cargill has now taken to Instagram to send a message, writing that she was tested beyond her limits and was sad that the betrayal came from her former friend, Naomi. Cargill also sent a bold statement, seemingly sending a warning to The Glow, highlighting that the latter knew what was coming.

"Trust no one, fear no one. I’ve been tested without limits. But the saddest part about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies; it comes from those you trust the most. You know what’s coming… - The Storm ⚡️," she wrote.

Ad

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Jade Cargill took responsibility for her loss on WWE SmackDown

After her massive loss against Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill took to X/Twitter to send a message. The Storm took full responsibility for her loss but also mentioned that her rivalry with Morgan was "far from over."

"Bet. I’ll take last night on the chin. But this is far from over," Cargill wrote.

Ad

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jade Cargill's feud with Naomi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE