Jade Cargill breaks silence after losing first singles match in WWE

Jade Cargill has finally commented on her shocking loss on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Cargill acknowledged the setback and made it clear that she would come back stronger.

Cargill has been involved in a heated feud with Naomi since her return at Elimination Chamber 2025. The latter was the mystery attacker who put Jade on the shelf for months. The former AEW star is also not on good terms with WWE Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who were initially presumed to be her attackers.

As part of the ongoing storyline, The Storm took on Morgan in front of the Italian fans on this week's SmackDown. However, the crowd was left disappointed after Cargill lost her first singles match in WWE at the show, thanks to Naomi and Rodriguez's timely interferences in the closing moments of the contest.

Jade Cargill has now addressed her heartbreaking loss by taking to her X (fka Twitter) account. She also hinted at coming back for Liv Morgan:

"Bet. I’ll take last night on the chin. But this is far from over," tweeted Cargill.

Vince Russo is not happy about Jade Cargill losing on WWE SmackDown

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo expressed frustration with Cargill's booking on this week's SmackDown. The former WWE head writer feels that The Storm shouldn't have lost her first singles match since returning from injury:

"Then you have Jade Cargill. Bro, this was her first match. I think they said this was her first match since August, probably. So it's been a while [since Jade last competed in a WWE ring]," he added.

Though it hasn't been made official yet, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before Cargill and Naomi's match gets confirmed for WrestleMania 41.

