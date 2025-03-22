Jade Cargill breaks silence after losing first singles match in WWE

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Mar 22, 2025 14:46 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
Jade Cargill is a former TBS Champion (Image credits: WWE's Instagram and screenshot via YouTube)

Jade Cargill has finally commented on her shocking loss on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Cargill acknowledged the setback and made it clear that she would come back stronger.

Ad

Cargill has been involved in a heated feud with Naomi since her return at Elimination Chamber 2025. The latter was the mystery attacker who put Jade on the shelf for months. The former AEW star is also not on good terms with WWE Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who were initially presumed to be her attackers.

As part of the ongoing storyline, The Storm took on Morgan in front of the Italian fans on this week's SmackDown. However, the crowd was left disappointed after Cargill lost her first singles match in WWE at the show, thanks to Naomi and Rodriguez's timely interferences in the closing moments of the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jade Cargill has now addressed her heartbreaking loss by taking to her X (fka Twitter) account. She also hinted at coming back for Liv Morgan:

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Bet. I’ll take last night on the chin. But this is far from over," tweeted Cargill.
Ad

Vince Russo is not happy about Jade Cargill losing on WWE SmackDown

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo expressed frustration with Cargill's booking on this week's SmackDown. The former WWE head writer feels that The Storm shouldn't have lost her first singles match since returning from injury:

"Then you have Jade Cargill. Bro, this was her first match. I think they said this was her first match since August, probably. So it's been a while [since Jade last competed in a WWE ring]," he added.
Ad

Though it hasn't been made official yet, it's safe to assume it's only a matter of time before Cargill and Naomi's match gets confirmed for WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी