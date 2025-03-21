Liv Morgan berates top WWE Superstar for failing to do the right thing

Liv Morgan has called out a WWE Superstar for their moral failings during an interview on SmackDown tonight. WWE is currently touring Europe and was in Bologna, Italy this week.

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez sit atop the tag division as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, after knocking Bianca Belair and Naomi off the mountain on a recent episode of WWE RAW. This came off the heels of Belair and Naomi blaming Morgan and Rodriguez for Jade Cargill's injury back in December.

At Elimination Chamber this year, Cargill returned and attacked Naomi, seemingly clearing the names of Morgan and Rodriguez. Despite this, Morgan has a legitimate gripe with Cargill and has consistently antagonized her since her return. She believes Cargill could've cleared her name at any time and reiterated this point on tonight's SmackDown.

"Jade had all the time to update her Instagram but not enough time to clear our names?"

At this moment, Morgan is on top of the world with her name cleared of wrongdoing, but it's not enough to satisfy her.

Liv Morgan to face Jade Cargill on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, the fans were shown footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez antagonizing Jade Cargill mid-interview.

With Rodriguez backing her up, Morgan chastised Cargill for failing to clear their names for weeks, instead opting to wait until Elimination Chamber to make her move.

Cargill was soon fed up with the act and challenged Morgan to a match on this week's edition of SmackDown.

