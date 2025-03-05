Naomi reacts to Jade Cargill's attack on her at Elimination Chamber

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 05, 2025 10:28 GMT
Jade Cargill is back. (Images via WWE.com and @trinity_fatu on Instagram)
Jade Cargill is back. (Images via WWE.com and @trinity_fatu on Instagram)

Naomi got the shock of a lifetime this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber as Jade Cargill returned to WWE. The Storm brutally attacked her, taking the veteran out of the women's Chamber match before the action had even begun.

Ad

This implies that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill in November. However, that storyline aside, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has remained uncharacteristically silent on social media. She is usually quite active on X/Twitter and Instagram, finally posting updates on Tuesday night.

Among them was an Instagram story referencing Jade Cargill's attack on her. Naomi wore a neck brace to the premiere of Queen of the Ring, selling the beatdown from Elimination Chamber. Her story featured a picture of the attack and one of her with her husband, Jimmy Uso, at the premiere, highlighting the "effects" of what Cargill did.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Naomi also made sure that The Storm was cropped out:

Image via @trinity_fatu on Instagram
Image via @trinity_fatu on Instagram

While she hasn't spoken directly about the Jade Cargill situation, Naomi has made her feelings pretty evident. She may have been all smiles with Big Jim at the premiere, but the 37-year-old star is clearly upset. It remains to be seen what happens when she confronts The Storm, be it on this week's episode of SmackDown or later this month.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी