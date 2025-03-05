Naomi reacts to Jade Cargill's attack on her at Elimination Chamber

Naomi got the shock of a lifetime this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber as Jade Cargill returned to WWE. The Storm brutally attacked her, taking the veteran out of the women's Chamber match before the action had even begun.

This implies that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill in November. However, that storyline aside, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has remained uncharacteristically silent on social media. She is usually quite active on X/Twitter and Instagram, finally posting updates on Tuesday night.

Among them was an Instagram story referencing Jade Cargill's attack on her. Naomi wore a neck brace to the premiere of Queen of the Ring, selling the beatdown from Elimination Chamber. Her story featured a picture of the attack and one of her with her husband, Jimmy Uso, at the premiere, highlighting the "effects" of what Cargill did.

Naomi also made sure that The Storm was cropped out:

Image via @trinity_fatu on Instagram

While she hasn't spoken directly about the Jade Cargill situation, Naomi has made her feelings pretty evident. She may have been all smiles with Big Jim at the premiere, but the 37-year-old star is clearly upset. It remains to be seen what happens when she confronts The Storm, be it on this week's episode of SmackDown or later this month.

