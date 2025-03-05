Naomi finally breaks social media silence after WWE Elimination Chamber attack

Naomi had a rough outing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, as she took the beating of a lifetime. She has finally broken her social media silence days after the vicious attack by Jade Cargill.

The Glow has been scrutinized since replacing Jade Cargill as Bianca Belair's tag team partner late last year. She wasn't the only one accused of conspiring against Jade. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were also held responsible for the mystery attack on the former AEW star.

The mystery surrounding her attack was seemingly solved when Cargill returned this past weekend to take out Naomi from the Elimination Chamber Match. She annihilated the real-life Bloodline member as Belair watched the pandemonium unfold from her pod.

Naomi was removed from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match following the attack. She left the building on a stretcher and seemed to have been written off WWE TV.

A little while ago, Trinity Fatu took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a photo of herself with her husband, SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso. In the picture, she is seen wearing a bedazzled neck brace.

The photo was taken at the ‘Queen Of The Ring’ premiere.

This came as a surprise to many since rumor has it that she was pulled from her scheduled media appearances to sell the after-effects of the attack.

Jade Cargill has been announced for WWE SmackDown this week. Will Naomi make her presence felt? Only time will tell.

