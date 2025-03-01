Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez finally asked about Jade Cargill; they answer accusations

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are riding a massive wave of momentum right now. The duo bested Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW. Now, Morgan moves on to the Elimination Chamber, where she'll have a chance to win a match against her longtime rival and current WWE World Champion Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky, depending on the results of the championship match this Monday.

During the Elimination Chamber 2025 Kickoff event in Toronto, Bayley and Roxanne Perez were in a heated exchange ahead of the number one contender's chamber match tomorrow night. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez soon emerged after Morgan's evil cackle with their newly won championship belts held high. Morgan shut down Bayley and Roxanne Perez, reminding them that she's got more experience in this match than either of them.

However, she's also got momentum on her side. She brought up that they're the record-breaking three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after their victory on Monday Night RAW. Michael Cole took the time to ask Liv and Raquel the important question face-to-face. Were they responsible for injuring Jade Cargill?

"Michael, for the hundredth, millionth, billionth time, Raquel and I had nothing to do with it. But you know what, Michael? So what if we did? What's Jade gonna do about it? Nothing, because she's not here! We're in Elimination Chamber; she's not. I'm Tag Team Champion; she's not. I don't miss her, it's not like our women's division is lacking anything. We are thriviing as w--" Liv Morgan said. [12:40-13:07]

Before she could finish her statement, Liv and Raquel were attacked by Bianca Belair and Naomi. The former champions and Bayley were pulled to one side of the stage, while Liv, Raquel, and Roxanne Perez were dragged to the other.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the prime suspects in Jade Cargill's assault

"I didn't, but even if I did, so what," isn't exactly the best defense, and isn't one used in most court cases for a reason. Despite denying the claim that they were the ones who attacked Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were quick to trash the former champion and brag about the incident.

Along with that statement, there's just enough evidence against them to make Bianca Belair, Naomi, and the WWE Universe, at the very least, skeptical of their innocence. An anonymous tip and cell phone footage were sent to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis two weeks ago showing the pair jovially walking away from the crime scene.

Were the Women's Tag Team Champions responsible for the brutal attack on Jade Cargill? We won't know for sure until Jade herself makes her return. By that time, Liv Morgan may already be WWE World Champion again.

