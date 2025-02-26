37-year-old former world champion attacked Jade Cargill for a major motive, says WWE analyst

The mystery surrounding the identity of WWE Superstar Jade Cargill's attacker remains unsolved. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that a 37-year-old former world champion was behind the incident, disclosing what he believes was her motive.

In November 2024, Jade Cargill was found seemingly unconscious and destroyed in the parking lot during an episode of WWE SmackDown. She has since been out of action. Meanwhile, The Storm's attacker has yet to be revealed. While many fans and experts suspected either Cargill's partner, Bianca Belair, or Naomi to be behind the attack, a recent video shown by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis documenting Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the scene as The Storm was being loaded into an ambulance has made The Judgment Day members the prime suspects.

Nevertheless, Sam Roberts revealed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that he believes former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi was the one who took out Cargill. When a fan asked him to explain what could have been The Glow's motive to destroy the former AEW star, he stated that Naomi wanted to become Women's Tag Team Champion and eventually a world champion. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the real-life Bloodline member wanted The Storm out of the picture after Jade overshadowed her return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

"Naomi's reasoning would be she wanted Jade out of the picture so could be a tag team champion and eventually, you know, be a world champion. I think that Naomi returned, and all of a sudden she returns to WWE expecting to be a big star, and all the focus, go back to her return at the Royal Rumble, is on Jade Cargill. She wants her out of the picture. Simple," he said. [1:02:40-1:03:01]

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently addressed the accusations

During a recent interview with the Huge Pop! podcast, Naomi addressed being accused of attacking Jade Cargill. The 37-year-old denied being the one behind the tragic incident.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion claimed she was being framed.

"Why do [the accusers] do that to me? Do you think I'm that horrible, conniving, and evil that I would try and k*ll [Jade Cargill]? That is my sister, my girl. I would be glad when we get to the bottom of this because I'm being framed," she said.

It will be interesting to see who will be finally revealed as the attacker of Jade Cargill.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

