4 Reasons why Jade Cargill didn't return on WWE RAW

Jade Cargill did not make her much-anticipated return to WWE on RAW this week. Many fans were hopeful she would return on Monday, but the creative team held back her return.

Ad

Many WWE fans suspect Bianca Belair and Naomi of being her mystery attackers. Meanwhile, Nick Aldis has shown footage that suggests Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were behind the act.

All four suspects were in the ring during Monday's main event of RAW. However, the Storm did not return to attack any of them or send a message after the show.

Check out four reasons why Jade Cargill didn’t return on WWE RAW.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

#4. WWE doesn’t believe she’s ready to return yet

Ad

One of the main reasons why Jade Cargill did not make her much-anticipated return to WWE RAW on Monday is because she is not cleared to compete again.

Four of the prime suspects in her attack were in the ring on Monday, and it would have been the perfect way to bring her back. But Triple H and his men likely waited to get the final clearance on her before going ahead with the match and title change.

Ad

It would be best to have The Storm back in the ring once she is fully healthy and ready to return. That could allow the creative team to book better segments and possibly put her ring even before WrestleMania 41 so she can take out Naomi before aiming for Bianca Belair.

#3. Elimination Chamber could host the big return

Elimination Chamber is only a few nights away, and Triple H will be holding back a few surprises for the big PLE. The Rock has already been advertised to appear on the show, and there is another major segment with Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Meanwhile, Naomi and Bianca Belair will enter the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with Liv Morgan. All three women are suspects in Jade Cargill’s attack.

WWE fans could see The Storm return at the PLE now that the titles are off Belair and Naomi. She could attack either or both women if they are the attackers.

It would make more sense for Cargill to attack the duo now that the titles are off them. That would make sure the titles don't get compromised during the storyline.

Ad

#2. Triple H didn’t want to take the spotlight off Judgment Day

Ad

Judgment Day’s night didn’t start well. Dominik Mysterio took on Bron Breakker in a match but couldn’t tame the Intercontinental Champion. The entire male wing of Judgment Day failed to take him down.

Meanwhile, the women shone at the end of the night as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. It was a huge night for the faction that has been down in the dumps in recent weeks.

Ad

Triple H likely didn’t want Liv and Raquel’s big moment to get watered down by Jade Cargill’s return. That could be a major reason why she was held back on Monday night.

#1. Bianca Belair may not have attacked Jade Cargill

Ad

Many WWE fans suspect that Bianca Belair was behind the attack on Jade Cargill. The story has been picking steam again since Nick Aldis revealed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the suspected attackers.

Bianca may not be related to the attack on Cargill. That could be a major reason why she didn’t appear on Monday to attack her and Naomi.

If Naomi was the sole mastermind behind the attack, then it would make sense to have Jade Cargill return to only attack her after she’s lost the title. That would leave her partnership and friendship with Bianca Belair intact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback