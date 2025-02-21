WWE's Naomi addresses major assault accusations

WWE Superstar Naomi has finally addressed the accusations directed at her. She is number one on the suspect list in a major angle on WWE SmackDown.

In November, Jade Cargill was found backstage lying motionless on the broken windshield of a car. The former TNA Knockouts Champion has been named the attacker by many fans as she has a motive. The Storm's injury allowed The Glow to replace her as Bianca Belair's tag team partner. WWE recognizes them as the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

While speaking to HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, Naomi responded to the accusations. She vehemently denied it, stating that Jade Cargill was her sister and she would never do something so brutal. The champion also claimed she is being "framed":

"Why do [the accusers] do that to me? Do you think I'm that horrible, conniving, and evil that I would try and kill [Jade Cargill]?" Naomi questioned the base of such an argument. "That is my sister, my girl. I would be glad when we get to the bottom of this because I'm being framed," she added. [From 51:11 to 51:58]

The Storm has not been seen on television ever since the attack. However, she is reportedly at the WWE Performance Center training for her comeback. She also seemingly gave an update ahead of SmackDown.

Naomi and Bianca Belair will be pitted against each other at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

With Jade Cargill out of the picture, Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi have found themselves as the target of RAW's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who seem hell-bent on reclaiming the straps.

Meanwhile, The EST and The Glow have qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the eponymous premium live event on March 1. They will look to punch their ticket to WrestleMania 41 as the winner would receive a title shot against Rhea Ripley. Only one of them could be that person.

Aside from Belair and the Anoa'i family member, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez are part of the Chamber contest.

