Jade Cargill gives massive WWE return update

One year after Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut, she is nowhere to be seen. It is believed The Storm's disappearance has something to do with a certain someone from the current roster.

The company still has several weeks before arriving at the busiest time of the year. Is Cargill's explosive return to Friday Night SmackDown inevitable this season?

On Instagram, Jade Cargill shared a picture of her hand, in which her skin is torn and worn out. This could be confirmation of her return to the gym. Several reports of her being back at the WWE Performance Center have already been disclosed.

Here's Jade Cargill's Instagram story:

What do Jade's cryptic messages mean? [Image via Instagram]

Since The Storm got sidelined, Naomi took her spot, replacing the former as Bianca Belair's tag team partner. The duo are currently in possession of the Women's Tag Team Championship. Interestingly, they are in a feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused as Jade Cargill's attackers on WWE SmackDown

In November 2024, Liv Morgan's team was gearing up to take down Rhea Ripley's gang at Survivor Series: WarGames. Jade Cargill was shockingly found attacked on the hood of a car backstage. She was rushed to the hospital afterward.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis seemingly gave proof by showing a video recording which put Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in trouble. They are known for putting their opponents away ahead of major events, as they took out Rhea Ripley in early November. It is believed Morgan and Rodriguez were behind the attack.

Bianca Belair and Naomi chose to be on the offensive this week, retaliating against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, while the latter two attempt to fight off the allegation.

It remains to be seen whether The EST and The Glow get to exact revenge on behalf of Cargill, or if The Storm will decide to end her hiatus and step back into the squared circle.

What are your thoughts on Jade's ongoing mystery attacker angle on SmackDown? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

