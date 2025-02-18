Liv Morgan sends message after being punished on WWE RAW for allegedly attacking Jade Cargill

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's presence on RAW did not go as planned this week. She and her Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, have been accused of allegedly attacking Jade Cargill.

On the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown, The Storm was mysteriously attacked backstage during Bianca Belair's Triple Threat Match against Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport. Cargill was rushed out of the arena in an ambulance, and Naomi later replaced her as The EST's tag team partner so that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship would not have to be vacated.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis presented video evidence appearing to show Morgan and Rodriguez leaving the scene of the alleged crime, suggesting they were the attackers of the former AEW star. Bianca Belair and Naomi took revenge on The Judgment Day members on this week's RAW.

The EST and The Glow attacked Liv Morgan at ringside, which also led to Roxanne Perez defeating Rodriguez in a singles match for a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. On X (formerly Twitter), The Miracle Kid used a Spongebob Squarepants reference to illustrate her and Raquel Rodriguez's joint effort to fight the allegations against them.

"Raquel & I fighting the Jade allegations," she wrote.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Liv Morgan shares a bold message after WWE Championship match confirmation

Following the events between The Judgment Day members and the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, the company made a major announcement. The EST and The Glow are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on next week's RAW.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Miracle Kid warned Bianca Belair and Naomi with a bold prediction. The former Women's World Champion wrote:

"It’s already been broughten!"

Only time will tell if Morgan and Rodriguez will dethrone Belair and Naomi heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

