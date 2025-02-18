Liv Morgan sends bold message after major WWE title match confirmation

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made her presence felt on this week's RAW in a major way. This has led to a championship opportunity for her, and she has sent a message on social media after the Monday night show.

Backstage on SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed Bianca Belair and Naomi a video that seemingly hinted at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being the attackers of Jade Cargill. Last night on the red brand, The EST and The Glow appeared during Rodriguez's match against Roxanne Perez. Wanting revenge, Belair and Naomi surrounded The Miracle Kid and brutalized her. This distraction led to The Prodigy defeating Raquel and punching her ticket to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Following RAW, it was confirmed that Bianca Belair and Naomi would defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next week on the flagship show. On X (formerly Twitter), The EST shared a dance video alongside The Glow, challenging The Judgment Day members to "BRING IT ON" for the title match. The former Women's World Champion had a befitting response to this:

"It’s already been broughten!" she wrote.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

WWE analyst says a major star could return and face Liv Morgan at WrestleMania

The Miracle Kid has secured her place in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Additionally, she is scheduled to compete against Rhea Ripley in a series of matches during WWE's European tour in late March.

Meanwhile, speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted a WrestleMania match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. He emphasized that The Man had not yet returned to WWE and suggested this as an ideal showdown for The Showcase of The Immortals:

"Don't forget Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. What about Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch? Did we even think about that? Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. Okay, that's my WrestleMania match, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, boom," Roberts said.

Watch the video below:

It remains to be seen whether The Judgment Day's female stars will defeat Belair and Naomi to become the new tag team champions.

