WWE makes a huge announcement on Rhea Ripley

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is currently gearing up to defend her title against Iyo Sky on the March 3rd episode of WWE RAW. On top of that, the promotion has now announced that she will be squaring off against her familiar foe Liv Morgan in a series of matches on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

The Eradicator and Morgan had been at loggerheads for the better part of 2024. Their feud finally culminated on RAW's Netflix debut on January 6th, where Ripley finally dethroned the Judgment Day member for the Women's World Title. However, recent developments suggest the duo are not yet done with each other.

Liv Morgan will feature in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1st, the winner of which will challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Now, WWE has made yet another announcement regarding the two.

It has been revealed that Morgan and Ripley will go to war in four matches during WWE's upcoming tour of Europe during the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Bill Apter thinks Rhea Ripley will retain her Women's World Title against Iyo Sky

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter spoke about Iyo Sky challenging Ripley for her coveted gold on RAW. The veteran journalist feels that even though the Japanese star will put up a brave fight against Ripley, The Eradicator will retain her title in a match that's sure to leave the fan enthralled:

"I think it's a great idea to draw people to Netflix, trying to keep that Netflix audience coming back every week for something special and my prediction is Rhea retains the belt in what will be an excellent match that will showcase IYO SKY more so than Rhea."

It remains to be seen who emerges victorious at the Women's Elimination Chamber to set up a marquee match against Rhea Ripley at The Shows of Shows.

