Wrestling veteran makes bold prediction about Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her world title in three weeks. However, a wrestling veteran has made a bold prediction about her match.

Bill Apter is the latest to comment on Rhea's upcoming title defense. IYO SKY had the chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match on the February 3, 2025, episode of WWE RAW. However, when Mami came out to even the numbers during the match, she accidentally got IYO disqualified.

As a result, the Damage CTRL member was visibly upset at Mami who had cost her the chance to climb back into the world title picture. Hence, to make it up to her, Rhea told her this week on the red brand that she would defend her title against IYO on the March 3 episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter predicted that Ripley will retain her title after an excellent match that will showcase more of IYO SKY.

"I think it's a great idea to draw people to Netflix, trying to keep that Netflix audience coming back every week for something special and my prediction is Rhea retains the belt in what will be an excellent match that will showcase IYO SKY more so than Rhea Ripley." [6:55 - 7:15]

Tiffany Stratton gives major tease regarding her and Rhea Ripley's future

Tiffany Stratton is a rising star on SmackDown. Within a year of debuting on the main roster, she captured the Money in the Bank briefcase and then cashed it in to become WWE Women's Champion.

Stratton's stock is on the rise as we head into WrestleMania season. The Buff Barbie has become synonymous with the color pink ever since her days in NXT. However, she teased a massive change to this in the future.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Stratton was asked about doing a Freaky Friday bit with Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women's Champion said that she could see that happening in their future since she thought she would look good in black while Mami would look good in pink.

"I definitely see that in our future. I feel like pink would look so good on Rhea, and I feel like I can rock black. Like, I've rocked it before. I actually rocked it like this past Friday and I feel like I look pretty good in black. I definitely see that in our future. You'll have to stay tuned for that as well." [2:48-3:06]

It will be interesting to see Rhea Ripley wearing pink on TV after rocking black for so many years.

