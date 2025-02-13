  • home icon
"I definitely see that in our future" - Tiffany Stratton makes massive tease about Rhea Ripley

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 13, 2025 04:10 GMT
Ripley and Stratton in picture (via WWE's website)

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has made a bold claim about herself and Rhea Ripley. Stratton believes that The Nightmare would look great in pink attire.

Ever since Stratton and Ripley came face-to-face on an episode of RAW months ago, fans have been clamoring to see the duo interact more on WWE TV. The two top female stars were photographed backstage at the RAW Netflix premiere after Ripley won the Women's World title from Liv Morgan.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Tiffany Stratton was asked whether she would be interested in doing a Freaky Friday bit with Rhea Ripley. Here's what she had to say in response:

"I definitely see that in our future. I feel like pink would look so good on Rhea, and I feel like I can rock black. Like, I've rocked it before. I actually rocked it like this past Friday and I feel like I look pretty good in black. I definitely see that in our future. You'll have to stay tuned for that as well." [2:48-3:06]

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Tiffany Stratton makes major WWE tease

Tiffany defeated Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She cashed in her MITB briefcase on Jax to win the coveted title during an episode of SmackDown.

While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, she teased making a huge change to the title.

“You know, I say never say never. I’m Tiffany Stratton—I’m an icon living, I’m a legend living—so never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany, and it would just embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So, you’ll have to wait and see, guys!” she said.
It remains to be seen whether Tiffany can convince WWE to change the Women's World Champion's attire to pink. This change would certainly lead to massive sales numbers on WWE's official shop.

Please credit Unlikely and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Tiffany's quotes!

