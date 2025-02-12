"Never say never" - Tiffany Stratton teases major WWE change

Tiffany Stratton recently teased making a major change in WWE. The Buff Barbie is the reigning WWE Women's Champion and won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

In an interview on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Stratton was asked if she would ever consider altering the WWE Women's Championship to make it pink. The SmackDown star carried around a pink Money in the Bank briefcase until she finally cashed in on The Irresistible Force last month. Several stars have customized their championships in the past and Stratton did not rule out the possibility.

“You know, I say never say never. I’m Tiffany Stratton—I’m an icon living, I’m a legend living—so never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would just embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So, you’ll have to wait and see, guys!” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Trending

Stratton successfully defended her title against Bayley on the January 17 episode of SmackDown. Charlotte Flair returned from injury during the Women's Royal Rumble match and emerged victorious to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41. Flair had a confrontation with Stratton on this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

WWE analyst suggests Tiffany Stratton will defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted that Tiffany Stratton would defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 this April.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that the company should lead fans to believe that Flair was going to become champion at The Show of Shows. However, Roberts predicted that Stratton would ultimately win the match, and Flair would gain more respect from fans for putting over her opponent.

"Then when you get to WrestleMania, Charlotte can lose. Make them think that Charlotte is gonna win and if she doesn't, people go nuts for it. And ultimately, Charlotte will probably get more respect for it," said Roberts.

Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE in July 2024 and held onto it for several months before finally cashing in last month. Only time will tell who the 25-year-old will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against at WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback