Rhea Ripley reacts after Charlotte Flair confronts Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown and calls her a "child"

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Tiffany Stratton's latest Instagram post following Charlotte Flair calling her a "child" on WWE SmackDown. The Queen has already come face-to-face with Ripley and Stratton since winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

On the RAW after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Ripley confronted Flair. The Eradicator asked The Queen to choose her for WrestleMania 41 and reminded the latter about their history at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, in the latest edition of SmackDown, Stratton asked Flair to pick her.

Post-SmackDown, Stratton broke her silence on Instagram. Her message caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram comment below:

Tiffany Stratton will try to convince Rhea Ripley to wear pink gear

Tiffany Stratton has claimed she wants to convince Rhea Ripley to wear pink gear. The two WWE Superstars have formed a bond since their respective championship wins.

Stratton became the new WWE Women's Champion on the January 3 episode of SmackDown by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Meanwhile, Ripley reclaimed the WWE Women's World Championship during the January 6 episode of RAW on Netflix.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Stratton said:

"Rhea, I would love that, would you wear pink for me? I think she would. Pink goth. I'm going to try to convince her."

Ripley's first defense after regaining the WWE Women's World Championship was against Nia Jax, the woman whom Tiffany Stratton defeated to capture the Women's Championship.

However, Jax has now inserted herself back into the Women's Championship picture. On SmackDown, the former champion interrupted the segment between Stratton and Flair, voicing her interest in regaining the title she lost due to Stratton's cash-in.

Ripley and Stratton's opponents for WrestleMania 41 are yet to be confirmed. One of them is expected to face The Queen. Meanwhile, the other will face the winner of the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

