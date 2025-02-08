Tiffany Stratton sends a message aimed at Charlotte Flair after The Queen takes a dig at her on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton crossed paths on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Following the show, Stratton sent a message aimed at Flair, responding to her dig.

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match last week. She has yet to decide who she wants to face at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley confronted The Queen on the fallout edition of WWE RAW after the premium live event. Charlotte also crossed paths with the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Giulia, on the latest edition of WWE NXT.

This week on SmackDown, Flair came face-to-face with Stratton, who asked The Queen to pick her for WrestleMania 41. The veteran took a dig at the reigning WWE Women's Champion by calling her a "child."

On Instagram, Stratton responded to Flair's comment, claiming that she would surpass the latter once she reached her age.

"Already in my prime, imagine where I’ll be when I’m your age," wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post:

Magnum T.A. believes Charlotte Flair will dethrone Tiffany Stratton

Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. has predicted that Charlotte Flair will dethrone Tiffany Stratton and become the new WWE Women's Champion at The Show Shows.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, the veteran claimed that Flair will challenge Stratton at WrestleMania 41, but Nia Jax will interfere in their match. The Queen will take advantage and win her 15th Women's Title.

"Here's what I'm thinking, she goes for Tiffany and Nia Jax gets involved," Gagne said. "Well, it really doesn't matter who gets involved. She's [Charlotte Flair] gonna walk out with the belt," he said.

On the January 3, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Stratton successfully defended the title against Bayley in her first title defense, while Jax briefly shifted her focus to the Women's World Championship on RAW. She unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

The former Women's Champion revealed her plans to become a two-time champion as she confronted Stratton this week on SmackDown.

