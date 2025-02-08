5'10" major superstar will end Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship reign, predicts veteran

Tiffany Stratton is currently in her first reign as WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted a 5'10" top superstar will dethrone Stratton.

On the January 3 episode of SmackDown, Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to capture her first women's championship on the main roster. After retaining her title against Bayley a few weeks ago on the blue brand, the 25-year-old might have to defend her championship against another member of the Four Horsewomen, Charlotte Flair. The 5'10" superstar won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match to earn herself a women's title shot at WrestleMania 41.

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. predicted Flair would challenge Tiffany at this year's Show of Shows. When his co-host, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne, suggested Nia Jax could interfere in the potential match, the 65-year-old claimed The Queen would walk out with the title under any circumstances:

"Here's what I'm thinking, she goes for Tiffany and Nia Jax gets involved," Gagne said. "Well, it really doesn't matter who gets involved. She's [Charlotte Flair] gonna walk out with the belt," Magnum T.A. responded.

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship next SmackDown

For several months, Tiffany Stratton aligned herself with Nia Jax, who held the WWE Women's Championship. However, the two became enemies after Stratton dethroned The Irresistible Force.

Last night on SmackDown, the 40-year-old informed the champion that she would get her opportunity to recapture the championship next Friday on the blue brand. She also told the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, that she would have to get through her to win the title.

It would be interesting to see if Stratton would still be the WWE Women's Champion by the time of WrestleMania.

