Charlotte Flair's WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent predicted by veteran; The Queen will be the heel

Charlotte Flair has yet to choose which champion she wants to challenge at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted The Queen's opponent at the upcoming Show of Shows.

A week ago, the 14-time women's champion returned to the squared circle after over a year of absence due to injury. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 27 and went on to win the bout, punching her ticket to WrestleMania. Over the past week, Flair stood face-to-face with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on RAW, the NXT Women's Champion Guilia on NXT, and the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown. The Queen claimed she wanted to see which champion would "inspire her" before she picked one to fight at WrestleMania.

Trending

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. predicted that the 38-year-old would pick the Buff Barbie. He claimed Flair would be the heel in the potential feud:

"I think she [Charlotte Flair] goes after Tiffany. They take the title, they work an angle, they do something to make it heated, and take it to another level. Because, honestly, I mean, you know, again, I see the heel Charlotte, I see Tiffany the babyface. You know, a 100% babyface," he said. [From 34:07 to 34:26]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Ex-WWE writer also thinks Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also addressed Charlotte Flair's Women's Royal Rumble victory. He predicted that The Queen would go after Tiffany Stratton's title.

The Hollywood star pointed out that a feud between Flair and Stratton would benefit the latter, stating it would help her develop and grow:

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her. Like, Charlie Murphy's talked about Rick James, 'I saw his aura.' You can feel her energy out there. So, that'll help her develop and grow. That's the hope anyway," he said.

It would be interesting to see which champion Flair would eventually choose to face at this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use transcription from the first half of the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback