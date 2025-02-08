"No man's land" - Former writer points out major issue with Charlotte Flair in WWE (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair may have won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, but The Queen isn't getting a warm reception from the WWE Universe. Fans have continued to boo Charlotte during her appearances on RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

Speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo addressed fan reaction to Charlotte Flair, claiming WWE had put her in "no man's land" with how they've booked her so far on the main roster.

"I do like Charlotte but they've got her in no man's land right now. She's literally in no man's land. And I feel for her because she doesn't really know what she's reaching for and that's creative man, that's direction. And I just feel that right now, two weeks in, that they've got her in no man's land." [04:14 onwards]

Veteran journalist Bill Apter previously discussed fan reaction to Charlotte's Royal Rumble win, noting that he felt the 14-time world champion had heel heat, which is needed to sell tickets in this business.

"She said to the fans, 'Go ahead and boo me. I love it.' Her father lived on the boos too." He continued, "I think because everybody expected her to win, they may be looking at her as she's a prima donna. It's okay. She's got amazing heat and you need that to become a great heel in this business. This is a brand-new Charlotte Flair. This isn't the Charlotte we saw before." [12:25 onwards]

Charlotte Flair confronted WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown this week. The Queen teased picking Tiffany as her opponent, before Nia Jax demanded a title shot against the champion. The match is set for SmackDown next week.

It remains to be seen who The Queen will choose as her WrestleMania opponent after winning the Rumble.

