Charlotte Flair will pick 5'7" Women's Champion to challenge at WrestleMania 41, predicts ex-WWE writer

Charlotte Flair returned to the WWE ring last weekend in Indianapolis and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Former World Wrestling Entertainment writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently predicted which champion The Queen will challenge at WrestleMania.

After over a year of absence due to injury, the 38-year-old entered the match at number 27. She lasted over 15 minutes before eliminating Roxxane Perez to win and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. Last Monday, The Queen was confronted with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She also appeared on NXT and addressed the NXT Women's Champion Giulia. The 14-time Women's Champion is also set to be on SmackDown to have a face-off with the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. predicted that Flair would eventually pick to face Stratton at WrestleMania 41. He claimed it would give the 5'7" champion the opportunity to develop:

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her. Like, Charlie Murphy's talked about Rick James, 'I saw his aura.' You can feel her energy out there. So, that'll help her develop and grow. That's the hope anyway," he said. [From 8:31 to 8:59]

Ex-WWE star also thinks Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently discussed Charlotte Flair's Women's Royal Rumble victory and The Queen's confrontation with Rhea Ripley on the Busted Open podcast.

The wrestling veteran predicted that The Queen would challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, not The Eradicator:

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said.

It would be interesting to see what will happen between Flair and Stratton this Friday on the blue brand.

