Charlotte Flair sends a six-word message after confronting Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair has confronted all three current WWE Women's Champions after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She sent a six-word message on social media after this week's SmackDown.

Flair returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She had been absent since late 2023 after suffering multiple injuries during a match with Asuka on SmackDown. The Queen made history upon her return, winning the second Royal Rumble match of her career, becoming the first female star to win it twice.

Within the space of a week, Flair appeared on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, coming face-to-face with Rhea Ripley, Giulia, and Tiffany Stratton. On Instagram, she asked for the WWE Universe's opinion regarding her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

"Who would you choose at Wrestlemania?" wrote Flair.

Check out Flair's Instagram post:

Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of Charlotte Flair

Vince Russo believes WWE has booked Charlotte Flair in "no man's land". He also made some bold claims regarding Flair's journey post-Royal Rumble 2025.

Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo questioned Flair's current booking. He said:

"I do like Charlotte but they've got her in no man's land right now. She's literally in no man's land. And I feel for her because she doesn't really know what she's reaching for and that's creative man, that's direction. And I just feel that right now, two weeks in, that they've got her in no man's land."

Flair came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley on the RAW after Royal Rumble. The two have previously crossed paths on a couple of occasions at WrestleMania, as Ripley asked Flair to pick her for WrestleMania 41.

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton made a bold statement, claiming she wants to prove a point at her first-ever WrestleMania. The reigning WWE Women's Champion asked Flair to pick her. The Queen is yet to decide her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

