Major WWE title to change hands ahead of WrestleMania 41; new champion to be crowned? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania season has officially kicked off, and WWE is leaving no stone unturned to build up the feuds and storylines for the spectacle. What remains the buzzing point every year is how the world titles picture shapes up. The company has an opportunity to pull off a massive swerve this year, as a top title may change hands ahead of The Show of Shows.

Tiffany Stratton is at risk of losing the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax. The former allies will battle each other on next week's edition of SmackDown with the title on the line. The Triple H era is known for its unpredictability. Therefore, the WWE Universe has been wondering whether another massive shocker is on the horizon.

However, the possibility of the WWE Women's Championship changing hands is relatively low. It is because Stratton's title reign has just begun, and the creative team has major plans for her going forward. The Buff Barbie is expected to walk into WrestleMania 41 as the defending champion. She is reportedly set to face Charlotte Flair on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With WWE potentially heading in this direction, Tiffany Stratton is expected to emerge victorious against Nia Jax. There is a high chance that the company may end the bout via disqualification or show a controversial finish. It will keep Jax's momentum intact besides allowing Tiffany to retain her championship.

Nia Jax to get added to Tiffany Stratton's potential WrestleMania 41 match?

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, and the company makes sure to keep top stars under the spotlight. When it comes to the WWE Women's Championship, the match that is currently expected to take place at this year's Show of Shows is Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton.

With Nia Jax currently in the title picture, Triple H has an opportunity to make it a Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas. Despite The Irresistible Force being a strong contender, the company may not do that. The Buff Barbie is likely to be involved in a one-on-one match with The Queen.

A major reason behind it is that the creative team has been building it as a clash between two generational superstars. While Charlotte is dubbed as a trailblazer in the women's division, Tiffany is hailed as its future. Hence, a singles match between the two seems to be the move.

However, it needs to be noted that Flair has yet to choose her opponent for WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks.

